Police arrest two suspects in east Las Vegas triple shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said two people were arrested after three people were shot, and another person was grazed, in east Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

Police took Tyrone Eagland,18, and Zachary Hewitt, 20, into custody Wednesday in the 700 block of West Lone Mountain Road. Eagland and Hewitt were charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, and three counts of conspiracy murder.

Lt. Grant Rogers of Las Vegas Metro police, said at least 20 rounds were fired at about 4:40 p.m. at 354 N. Nellis Boulevard in a parking lot between a SuperPawn and Denny's restaurant.

Detectives said the two suspects got into an argument with several individuals who were exiting a business. During the argument, one suspect began to shoot at the victims. He continued shooting as they crossed the street into a parking lot where police said bystanders were injured.

A 10-year-old girl and her mother were injured in the shooting. They were taken to Sunrise Hospital and are expected to survive, police said. The third person was shot in the hip. A bystander driving in the area was grazed by a bullet and multiple vehicles were also struck by gunfire, police said.

"I heard the shooting. I looked across the street by the Denny’s. Two guys running from the side of the Denny’s shooting at each other. One had a gun the other was behind chasing him," witness Levina Robinson said. "Right here is where they got my car. (A bullet) went through and lodged at the top of the roof. And that basically was it. I took off, I was scared."

“All I saw was this one dude with a rag in his hand and a gun just blasting,” Daniel Yank, a Wal-Mart customer in the area said. “It was just crazy, right here in our own little area.”

Anyone with any information about this incident, or the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, is urged to contact the LVMPD Gang Investigations at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

