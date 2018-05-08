Golden Knights announce Western Conference Finals ticket information

Looking for Golden Knights Western Conference Finals tickets? Here's how to get them.

The Golden Knights announced that single game tickets for the Western Conference Finals go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 10 at noon PT. The Vegas Golden Knights start the series on the road Saturday, facing off against the winner of the Nashville Predators - Winnipeg Jets series.

The organization said full season members would get detailed ticket information by Wednesday afternoon, and if they're "in good standing," they can take advantage of the "Cheer Now, Pay Later" and pay for the tickets after the round is over.

After member presales, single game tickets for the general public will go on sale at www.vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets. Tickets sold for games not played will be refunded within seven to ten days, the organization said.

Members enrolled in the "Knights Vow" can get discounted tickets, by losing the ability to resell tickets on StubHub. Those intending to resell tickets on Stubhub will still see a savings for the single game price. Half and quarter season members will have presale access at discounted prices as well. Members of the Can't Wait List, (full or partial season ticket holders for the 2018-19 season only) will also get information for the presale.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to host Games 3, 4 and if necessary, Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Those games were scheduled for May 16, 18, and 22. For a complete schedule of the series, click here.

For questions, call 702-645-4259, or email members@vegasgoldenknights.com.

RELATED: Golden Knights supporters warn fellow fans about ticket scams

The organization said fans should check its website regularly because more tickets may become available throughout the playoffs.

Fans who bought tickets to game seven of the Sharks series will get refunds before May 23, the organization said.

For full FOX5 Golden Knights coverage, click here.

Stay with FOX5 throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs to follow the team's historic run.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.