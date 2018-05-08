UMC, Metro Police run on backup power after outage

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the University Medical Center experienced a power outage Tuesday afternoon and had to run on backup power, according to their spokespersons.

NV Energy reported at least 15 outages in the area affecting at least 4,078 customers due to equipment damage. Power was estimated to be restored by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.