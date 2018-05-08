Developer plans new hotel, casino for downtown Las Vegas

Plans for a new 777-room hotel and casino for downtown Las Vegas have been submitted to the city for review.

The documents show plans to construct a nearly 460-foot (140-meter) hotel tower over Fremont Street with nearly 118,000 square feet (11,000 square meters) of casino space.

Downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens is listed in the documents as the owner and CEO of the project.

The project is planned for the former site of the Las Vegas Club and Mermaids casinos and Glitter Gulch strip club, which were demolished last year. The project plans also include a parking garage.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission is scheduled to review the plans and permit requests Tuesday. The project is expected to go before the city council in June.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.