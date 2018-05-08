La Bonita Supermarkets to host multiple job fairs in Las Vegas area

La Bonita Supermarkets announced its plans to host four job fairs at locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

A total of about 50 employees are needed to fill various departments in the market including produce, meat, bakery, kitchen and more. Interested applicants can attend the job fairs on Friday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at any of the following locations:

La Bonita #3 2203 Civic Center Dr., N. Las Vegas NV 89030

La Bonita #4 2500 E. Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas NV 89121

La Bonita #5 4120 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas NV 89103

La Bonita #6 6000 W. Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas NV 89108

Applications should be downloaded from La Bonita's website, printed and completed before attending the job fairs. Applicants also need valid identification and health cards to apply.

For more information on available positions, visit www.bonitamarkets.com.

