NHL releases Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Winnipeg Jets for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.
The National Hockey League released the schedule for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals Tuesday.
(*Games 5-7 are if necessary)
It is both teams' first ever appearance in the Western Conference Finals.
The Eastern Conference Finals feature the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Washington Capitals. Their Game 1 begins May 11 in Tampa.
