NHL releases Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Winnipeg Jets for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. (Photo: AP) The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Winnipeg Jets for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. (Photo: AP)
The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Winnipeg Jets for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The National Hockey League released the schedule for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals Tuesday. 

  • Game 1: Saturday May 12, Golden Knights at Winnipeg 4 p.m. PT on NBC.
  • Game 2: Monday May 14, Golden Knights at Winnipeg 5 p.m. PT on NBCSN.
  • Game 3: Wednesday May 16, Jets at Vegas 6 p.m. PT on NBCSN.
  • Game 4: Friday May 18, Jets at Vegas 5 p.m. PT on NBCSN.
  • *Game 5: Sunday May 20, Golden Knights at Winnipeg 12 p.m. PT on NBCSN.
  • *Game 6: Tuesday May 22, Jets at Vegas 6 p.m. PT on NBCSN.
  • *Game 7: Thursday May 24, Vegas at Jets 5 p.m. PT on NBCSN.

(*Games 5-7 are if necessary)

It is both teams' first ever appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

The Eastern Conference Finals feature the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Washington Capitals. Their Game 1 begins May 11 in Tampa. 

