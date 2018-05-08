Arsonist sets fire to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada bus in Henderson

Henderson Police and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada said they are seeking information from the public leading to the arrest of a suspect(s) after a bus was set on fire Tuesday morning.

A passenger bus was melted and destroyed in the early morning fire at 401 Drake Street, near Warm Springs Road and Major Avenue, according to a release from the Boys and Girls Club. The van was meant to take kids to and from school.

"Someone wanted to send a message," Russell Jones, the senior clubhouse director said. "It's barely even standing now."

This was the second incident involving the club's vehicles in less than a month. On April 12, three vehicles, including this bus damaged Tuesday, were vandalized by unknown suspects. Someone had stuffed something into the van's gas tank to try and light it on fire, but without much success.

"Deja vu. It felt like Groundhog's Day," Jones said. "This time it just looks like they came back to finish the job off."

A few months ago, Jones said there was another arson fire consisting of trash in the next-door parking lot. At the time, he said the staff didn't think much of it.

"We honestly don't know if it's just an arsonist in the neighborhood or if they're separate instances. We have no idea," he said. "It makes no sense. Definitely doesn't make any sense at all ... especially with it being arson, I just don't think that it's a coincidence."

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Henderson Police Department by phone at 702-267-5000 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

