Metro: Drunk driver ran stop sign before striking bicyclist in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said the driver that struck and killed a bicyclist who was riding alongside his family in East Las Vegas ran a stop sign before the fatal crash on April 28.

Danesmin Solis-Cortes, 40, was reportedly driving westbound on Indios Avenue in a silver Dodge Intrepid when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mountain Vista Street. The victim, Jason Eckert, 44, was riding northbound on Mountain Vista Street along with his wife and 8-year-old son when he was struck, police said.

Solis-Cortes lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a block wall. Eckert suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he later died, police later confirmed.

Police said Solis-Cortes was also transported to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for minor facial injuries. According to a police report, Solis-Cortes smelled like alcohol and admitted to police that he had drank four Corona beers earlier in the day.

An assigned Metro officer attempted to perform a visual impairment test but could not continue because Solis-Cortes continued to doze off. A search warrant was obtained by the officer to administer a blood alcohol sample. The report said the results of the sample is still pending.

Solis-Cortes was booked on one count of DUI above the legal limit resulting in substantial bodily harm, although police said the charges will likely be upgraded.

