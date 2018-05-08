Las Vegas home prices soar in April compared to last year

Homes are shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

A new report shows the price of single-family homes in Las Vegas soared in April compared to a year earlier.

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors says the median sales price of single-family homes last month was $289,000, up 3.2 percent from March and 16.1 percent from April 2017.

The trade group's report says buyers purchased 2,878 single-family houses in April, down 8.7 percent from March but up 0.4 percent year-over-year.

The association says the median price of townhouses and condos sold last month was $155,000, up 19 percent from last April.

The group reports 3,816 single-family homes listed without an offer, which is down 24.9 percent from last year. For townhouses and condos, 790 properties are listed without an offer -- a 23.6 percent increase from a year ago.

