Ex-youth coach gets prison in attempted sex assault case

A former youth soccer coach in the Las Vegas area accused of touching a girl inappropriately has been sentenced to four to 10 years in prison.

Agustin Ramirez-Rodriguez was sentenced Monday. He entered an Alford plea in February to a charge of attempted sexual assault with a minor under the age of 16.

An Alford plea means he acknowledged there was sufficient evidence to convict him but did not admit guilt.

Records show Ramirez-Rodriguez was arrested last year after a girl had accused him of touching her inappropriately as he massaged her injured leg during a soccer practice.

A police report shows the girl told authorities Ramirez-Rodriguez took her to his car after she hurt her leg, touched her and told her he needed to see her two more times.

