Library releases 'All Things British' collection for new site and royal wedding

Did you know that Meghan Markel’s perfect playlist includes songs by Drake, Lamar Kendrick, and Lana Del Rey? And some of Prince Harry’s favorite comic books include Batman, League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Judge Dredd. You can find both of those lists, among several others, on the Las Vegas- Clark County Library District’s new website.

The site is only available for preview (but gives access to the British content) for now. The new www.lvccld.org site will go live on June 19, exactly one month after the Royal Wedding. The featured British content pulls in books, music, and movies from the library’s archive. Anyone with a library card will have to register it on the news site.

The public will need to register their library cards on the new site, which will enable them to continue checking out and downloading our thousands of materials. Once the old website is taken down on June 19, Library cardholders will need to be registered in order to check out items.

The public is also encouraged to share their feedback with the Library District to help our staff put the finishing touches on the site. Comments and suggestions may be emailed to feedback@lvccld.org.

For fun, here are some common British phrases:

All mount and no trousers: All talk, no action

Argy-bargy: a heated argument or confrontation

Chuffed: to be pleased with something

Doofer: unnamed object, thingamajig

Idiot Box: TV set

Laughing Gear: a metaphor for a person’s mouth

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.