Convenience store clerk left unconscious after robbery in Henderson

Henderson police officers are investigating an early morning convenience store robbery that left a 67-year-old clerk injured Tuesday.

Officer Rodrigo Peña said the department was dispatched to reports of a robbery at 2:45 a.m. at a Chevron gas station located in the 300 block of North Boulder Highway, near Lake Mead Parkway.

Citing the investigation, police said a man entered the store at 2:30 a.m., grabbed the clerk and forced her into the back of the store while another man stole cigarettes from behind the counter. The suspect with the clerk brought her back to the front of the store where he stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Before leaving the store, the suspect with the clerk punched her in the face, leaving her unconscious. The suspects left the scene either on foot or on a bicycle.

The clerk was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police described the first suspect as a black man, in his late to mid 20's, standing approximately 6' to 6'3" tall. He was last seen wearing a black or navy blue baseball hat with "NY" lettering in white, a two-tone gray and black zip sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect was described by police as a white man in his early 20's, standing approximately 5'7" to 5'8" tall, with blonde hair that was braided on top and tied into a small ponytail in the back. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

