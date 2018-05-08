Vegas Golden Knight fans hope for Stanley Cup, big payouts

When the Vegas Golden Knights went up on the boards at sports books across the valley, fans put down their money on a what they expected to be a unique souvenir of the team's inaugural season. But soon, the bet slips turned serious.

That includes Kar Yung Tom's bet that the NHL's newest team would hoist the Stanley Cup in 2018.

"I was like, 'let's just put $200 and see what happens,'" he said.

Kar Yung Tom bet the $200 last June, before the Golden Knights participated in the expansion draft. At the time the team's odds at the William Hill Sportsbook, where he wagered the bet, were 200-1.

"Two-hundred dollars to win, basically, $40,000," he explained. The 33-year-old hockey fan from Montreal, Canada was in Las Vegas last year for a 'Magic the Gathering,' tournament when he decided to make the bet.

"Vegas being a new team, I was just really excited about the the team they could put together, and thought that at 200-1 it was worth a shot," Tom said.

He wasn't the only one to take that shot. Fans from all over took a chance on the upstart team, thinking it was a novelty bet. It left the sports books open to massive losses. William Hill Sportsbooks, the book that took Tom's bet, expects to lose six-figures if the Golden Knights win the Western Conference and more than $1 million if the Golden Knights go all the way.

"It's the biggest [liability] I've seen since we've been here. You just don't see this very often," Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill US Director of Trading, said.

So, what's it like watching the Golden Knights hit the ice with $40,000 on the line? At first, Tom had his doubts.

"Once they drafted their team, I was disappointed. I thought that I might as well burn my ticket. I was not happy with the choices they made," he explained.

But, don't worry, Tom didn't burn his ticket. On Monday, he was confident as ever, ready to cheer on the Golden Knights as they head into the Western Conference Finals.

"The first two rounds is the least stressed I've been even though its the biggest prize, because they just look so dominant," Tom said.

"I wish I put more money in!" he added with a laugh.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.