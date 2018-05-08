'Cheap seats' for the next Golden Knights series may be around $400

The Vegas Golden Knights have a few extra days to rest and figure out who their opponent will be in the Western Conference Finals. Fans also have a few extra days to start budgeting for tickets, which will be expensive.

"Well, whoever it's going to be is going to be one heck of a team. They finished with more points than we did," General Manager George McPhee said on Monday. "May not be a bad thing to start on the road, this time around. Something a little bit different."

[RELATED: Golden Knights advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs after Sharks victory, 3-0]

From a hockey standpoint, the Golden Knights aren't afraid of the Winnipeg Jets or Nashville Predators. The Golden Knights have a winning record against both teams in the regular season.

From a ticketing standpoint, prices will almost certainly be higher if the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators on the road in Game 7. Canadians love hockey, and Canadians love Las Vegas. Jets fans are expected to buy as many tickets as they can.

"They're a relatively new franchise as well, not too many years before the Vegas expansion they rejoined the league and they sold out their tickets relatively quickly. I mean it was something like 15 minutes they sold out their season," said Toby Baptist, the director of operations for LasVegasTickets.com.

"Not to knock on San Jose that we just played but it's a weekend in San Jose versus a weekend in Vegas. They're probably much happier to see us than they are to go to San Jose."

The Golden Knights have already had the most expensive tickets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Baptist said he thinks the price to get in will be approximately $400. "Just to get in" means you might not even have seats.

"There are standing room only, there are standing room obstructed view," he said. "I think there's even some standing room no view."

The Nashville Predators will host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 7 on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.