Las Vegas police looking for two suspected robbers of northwest

Las Vegas police looking for two suspected robbers of northwest valley business

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are looking for two people in connection with a robbery in the northwest valley.

On April 29, police said the man and woman entered a business near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. They stole items and threatened to shoot someone with a firearm.

The first suspect was described as a 6'1" tall black man about 250 lbs. with a goatee. The woman was described by police as Hispanic, 5'7" and 170 lbs. She has tattoos on her right arm and chest. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-
3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

