Poor conditions for wild horses causes emergency round up northwest of Mt. Charleston

A round up of 200 wild horses in the Cold Creek area of Wheeler Pass Joint Management Area, northwest of Mount Charleston, was scheduled for May 14.

USDA Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management said in a joint statement that extreme drought conditions and lack of food were the reasons for the relocation.

"The wild horse population has increased beyond the area’s limited forage resources," Bill Dunkelberger, Forest Supervisor of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, said. “Many of the animals are in very poor condition, and we do not expect the situation to improve any time soon."

Water is available for the animals, but they have to travel extensively to find decent sources of food, according to the Forest Service and BLM.

The Forest Service and BLM said they have planned to move the horses to a temporary holding facility where they will receive health assessments and feeding.

After the horses have been properly taken care of and are medically cleared by veterinarians, they will be taken to a BLM holding facility in Ridgecrest, California, the groups said. Some horses will be put up for adoption.

Both offices stressed that the horses must be adjusted first before any escorted tours are scheduled to happen.

“The Forest Service and BLM are committed to the safe and humane treatment of these wild horses throughout the emergency gather operations,” Dunkelberger said.

