Crash kills man, injures teenager in west Las Vegas Valley

Metro police said one person died and another was injured in a crash on Flamingo Road at Marble Ridge Drive, near Desert Inn Road Monday afternoon.

Two SUVs collided in the west Las Vegas crash, police said. Crews responded to the scene at 3:40 p.m.

In a press release, police said a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling south on Flamingo Road north of Marble Ridge Road. A 1998 Toyota Sienna attempting to turn left was struck by the Jeep, which police said was driving at an excessive speed. Both vehicles turned over.

The driver of the Sienna was pronounced dead on the scene. The teen was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Police said Flamingo Road south of Desert Inn was closed as officers investigated the scene.

This was the 41st traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2018.

