Winning lottery ticket sold in Primm to split $2.2 million prize

One of four winning lottery tickets to split a $2.2 million prize was sold in Primm, according to the California Lottery.

Although this wasn't the full jackpot-winning prize, four winners will split the millions to receive more than $570,000 each before taxes. According to a press release, the ticket was sold at Primm Valley Lotto, at the state line, while the other tickets were sold in Riverside, Los Angeles and Antioch, California.

Each ticket matched the numbers 10, 4, 12, 18 and 5, missing the Mega number 21.

None of the winners are known until they claim their prizes.

The Mega Millions jackpot resets Tuesday to be worth more than $40 million.

