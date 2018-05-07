Winning lottery ticket sold in Primm to split $2.2 million prize - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Winning lottery ticket sold in Primm to split $2.2 million prize

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Customers purchase tickets at Primm Valley Lotto Store in an undated image. (Source: California Lottery) Customers purchase tickets at Primm Valley Lotto Store in an undated image. (Source: California Lottery)
PRIMM, NV (FOX5) -

One of four winning lottery tickets to split a $2.2 million prize was sold in Primm, according to the California Lottery.

Although this wasn't the full jackpot-winning prize, four winners will split the millions to receive more than $570,000 each before taxes. According to a press release, the ticket was sold at Primm Valley Lotto, at the state line, while the other tickets were sold in Riverside, Los Angeles and Antioch, California. 

Each ticket matched the numbers 10, 4, 12, 18 and 5, missing the Mega number 21.

None of the winners are known until they claim their prizes. 

The Mega Millions jackpot resets Tuesday to be worth more than $40 million. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

