Four public pools in Las Vegas to open for Memorial Day weekend - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Four public pools in Las Vegas to open for Memorial Day weekend

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Four City of Las Vegas public pools will open Memorial Day weekend for the summer season. 

The city said the Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park, Garside Pool, Pavilion Center Pool, and Municipal Pool will open Memorial Day weekend and the following weekend, before opening full-time for the summer season June 4. For the holiday weekend, Municipal Pool will be closed Friday through Sunday for a swim meet, and open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. 

In addition, the pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park will host a Fiesta Day from noon until 5 p.m. on May 26. Entry and swimming are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The pool will be open for recreational swim from June 4 through Aug. 12 Monday through Friday from noon until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.

Garside Pool will be open for recreational swim from June 4 through Aug. 12 Monday through Friday from noon until 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will also be open from noon until 5 p.m. on weekends. Additionally, the pool will be open May 26 through May 28, Aug, 25 through Aug. 26, and Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 from noon until 5 p.m. 

Pavilion Center Pool will also be open for recreational swim from June 4 through Aug. 12 Monday through Friday from noon until 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays the pool will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Limited adult lap swim is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until noon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. The pool will also be open May 26 and May 27 from noon until 5 p.m. and May 28 from noon until 4 p.m.

Municipal Pool will be open for recreational swimming from May 28 through Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Limited lanes for adults-only lap swim Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. 

Doolittle Pool will open June 4 until Aug. 12 Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Baker Pool will be closed this summer for renovation. 

The city said all pools will be closed June 2 for annual summer in-service training. 

Daily fees at pools are $2 for ages four through 17; $3 for ages 18 through 49; $2 for any 50 or older; and it is free for children up to 3 years old. All summer-pool passes, valid from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, are also available for purchase for $40 for children under 18 or those 50 and older. A pass for anyone between the ages of 18 and 49 is $75. 

For additional information on pool hours, passes, swimming lessons and more, visit Las Vegas Parks and Recreations online. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.