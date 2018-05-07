Man killed by roommate in west Las Vegas identified

A man shot by his roommate in west Las Vegas on April 23 was identified by the Clark County Coroner as Hung Zuong Huynh.

Huynh, 36, was shot by his roommate, Tuan Ngo, in the backyard of their home in the 9700 block of Powell Plateau Court, near Hacienda Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, according to Las Vegas police.

The coroner listed Huynh’s cause of death a gunshot wound of the head.

Police said Ngo and Huynh got into an argument and Ngo fired one round into the air to scare Huynh.

The two men then got into a physical fight, and while they were fighting, the gun discharged and hit Huynh.

Ngo was arrested by police for murder with a deadly weapon.

