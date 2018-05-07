Woman killed in rear-end crash on US 95 identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman killed in rear-end crash on US 95 identified

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed in a rear-end crash April 27. 

Medical examiners said Sandra Bonafont, 56, died from multiple blunt force injuries. 

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Bonafont was driving a Toyota Camry when she was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Eric Brzoza on U.S. 95 near the Ann Road overpass. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

Brzoza was arrested for reckless driving resulting in death, driving on a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt, NHP said. 

