Woman killed in rear-end crash on US 95 identified

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed in a rear-end crash April 27.

Medical examiners said Sandra Bonafont, 56, died from multiple blunt force injuries.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Bonafont was driving a Toyota Camry when she was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Eric Brzoza on U.S. 95 near the Ann Road overpass. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

[RELATED: Driver identified, arrested after woman is killed in Friday crash]

Brzoza was arrested for reckless driving resulting in death, driving on a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt, NHP said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.