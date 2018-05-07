Armed teen robbers caught at taco shop in west Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed teen robbers caught at taco shop in west Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said armed teen robbers were caught shortly after stealing a man's tote bag in west Las Vegas Monday morning. 

The two armed teens approached a man in the parking lot of a Panda Express located at 7560 West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Buffalo Drive at 1:12 a.m., Lt. David Gordon said. They demanded the victim's belongings then left the area. 

Officers later located and arrested the suspects inside a Roberto's Taco Shop at 8580 West Lake Mead Boulevard at 2:21 a.m.  

Police did not disclose the identities of the suspects at this time. 

