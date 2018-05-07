TREND: Number of college grads moving back home with parents increasing

If you've converted your kid's bedroom into a craft room, reading or workspace, man cave or fitness center after he or she left for college, you may have to convert it back. It appears more grads are moving back home when finished with their studies to look for work and ease into the real world of rent and bills.

However, a new study from North Carolina State University suggested that too much financial help from parents could stunt their children's future success by creating too much dependency on the worry-free living.

The study looked at 7,500 young adults between the ages of 18 and 28 and used data from the panel study of Income Dynamics which also tracks job status. It showed that while kids who enjoy rent and bill-free living ranked five points higher on the researcher's scale of occupational status, they scored 10 points lower on the than grads who became totally independent after college.

It's estimated that kids save upwards of $15,000 a year while living rent and bill-free at home. Roughly 19 percent of the young adult population is living with one or both parents.

