Charleston Boulevard to close this week for Project Neon

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
A computer animation details Project Neon plans. (Source: FOX5) A computer animation details Project Neon plans. (Source: FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Interstate 15 southbound off-ramp to Charleston Boulevard is scheduled to close nightly starting May 8 to 10.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said in a release that the ramp will be closed during the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Charleston Boulevard will be closed off in both directions on the I-15 during those times as well, according to a statement from NDOT.

The temporary closures are due to bridge construction for the last phase of “Project Neon,” which is currently 65 percent finished.

NDOT encouraged drivers in the valley plan for alternate routes if necessary.

