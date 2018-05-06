Pair of men at Stratosphere hotel fight over knife, both get stabbed

Authorities say two men have been injured after they fought over a knife and suffered stab injuries at a Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the two men are recovering at a hospital after the incident early Sunday.

They say one of the injured was stabbed in the back.

Police say the incident occurred inside a room at the Stratosphere Hotel & Casino about 4:30 a.m.

The names of the two men haven't been released.

Police say it's unclear if any charges will be filed against either man.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.