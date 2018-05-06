Where to watch the Golden Knights game tonight

The Vegas Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. (FOX5/Vince Sapienza)

What’s the best way to watch the Golden Knights play against the San Jose Sharks? With fellow fans!

Here are three of the biggest watch parties happening tonight in the valley for Game 6:

Toshiba Plaza

The Golden Knights are hosting a watch party at Toshiba Plaza, just outside T-Mobile Arena.

Cost of admission is free and New York-New York offered free parking for fans.

You can bring a chair, a blanket or anything else to make your viewing experience comfortable.

Activities at Toshiba Plaza will include corn hole, a shooting cage and a March to the Fortress, the same done for home game days.

Fans are encouraged to get to Toshiba Plaza by 3:30 p.m., an hour before the game is scheduled to start.

Henderson Pavilion

For those who can’t make it to Toshiba Plaza, Henderson Pavilion is hosting a watch party of their own.

Admission is free and the doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

The game will be aired on a 18x32 LED screen.

Covered and lawn seating options will be offered, too.

Address: 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012

Downtown Events Center

The Downtown Watch Zone is returning just for the Golden Knights game tonight!

Doors for this watch party open at 3:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and all ages are invited to come.

The game will be broadcasted on a 72’ LED HD video wall.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

Address: 200 S 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

