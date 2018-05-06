Man shot in leg at park near Boulevard Mall - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man shot in leg at park near Boulevard Mall

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a man was shot in the leg at a park Saturday night.

Metro officers responded about 10 p.m. to Molasky Park, near the Boulevard Mall on Twain Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the lower leg and was alert but was refusing to cooperate with the investigation. 

He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was released.

