Man shot in leg at park near Boulevard Mall

Las Vegas police said a man was shot in the leg at a park Saturday night.

Metro officers responded about 10 p.m. to Molasky Park, near the Boulevard Mall on Twain Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the lower leg and was alert but was refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.