Las Vegas police say man shot in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the north Las Vegas Valley before 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Clifford Street and Geist Avenue, near North Pecos Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said a man in his late 30s or early 40s was found with a gunshot wound and taken to University Medical Center Trauma.

The victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening, Lt. Butler said. Police were still investigating the scene.

The shooting occurred near a fatal stabbing that took place late Friday night.

