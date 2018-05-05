Man injured after RV fire in southeast Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man injured after RV fire in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
RV fire near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road. (Photo: Sherri Stamper) RV fire near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road. (Photo: Sherri Stamper)
RV fire near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road. (Photo: Sherri Stamper) RV fire near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road. (Photo: Sherri Stamper)
(Gai Phanalsay/FOX5) (Gai Phanalsay/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officials said a person was injured after a vehicle fire in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Clark County Fire and police responded to an RV that was on fire at 4092 Adelphi Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road, just after 1 p.m. A suspicious person was seen running from the fire with burns, according to Lt. Dustin Butler with Metro police, and was initially detained.

CCFD Deputy Chief John Steinbeck said the fire was accidental, as the man was attempting to jump-start the RV. 

The man was transported to University Medical Center. 

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.