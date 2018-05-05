Man injured after RV fire in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Officials said a person was injured after a vehicle fire in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Clark County Fire and police responded to an RV that was on fire at 4092 Adelphi Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road, just after 1 p.m. A suspicious person was seen running from the fire with burns, according to Lt. Dustin Butler with Metro police, and was initially detained.

CCFD Deputy Chief John Steinbeck said the fire was accidental, as the man was attempting to jump-start the RV.

The man was transported to University Medical Center.

No other information was immediately available.

Did you see the huge plume of smoke in the SE valley of Las Vegas? @ClarkCountyFD just put out a huge RV Fire in a neighborhood near Annie Oakley & Russel. From what can be seen, no other major damage. pic.twitter.com/dnR4jTtbPk — Gai (@GaiChicken) May 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.