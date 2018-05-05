Man killed in North Las Vegas stabbing identified

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a stabbing Friday night in North Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Jace Trevon Ernst, 25, died from a stab wound to the chest. The manner was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police said officers were dispatched about 11 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, where they found Ernst suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said Ersnt was roommates with the woman accused of stabbing him, 19-year-old Dymund Ellis. The two got into an argument before the stabbing.

Ellis was arrested and booked for a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. This was the 10th homicide in North Las Vegas in 2018, according to the department.

Anyone with information in this homicide is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.