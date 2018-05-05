Golden Knights' playoff run is latest (biggest?) of iconic Las Vegas sports moments

Floyd Mayweather defeats Conor McGregor in the "Money Fight" at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

As fans waited to get inside T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights' series against the San Jose Sharks, some were discussing whether or not the game was the biggest sporting event in the valley's history.

As fans waited to get inside T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights' series against the San Jose Sharks, some were discussing whether or not the game was the biggest sporting event in the valley's history.

"Biggest night? Yeah, so far. Every night that we've played here has been a big night," one fan said.

But what are some of the other major sporting landmarks that call the valley home?

For decades, all eyes were on athletes in the boxing ring. Las Vegas hosted some legendary bouts: Hearns vs. Hagler in 1985, Tyson vs. Holyfield in 1996, and then the rematch in 1997, where Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear.

The two most-watched boxing matches happened in the valley too, when Floyd Mayweather Jr. defended his belt against Manny Pacquiao, and then taking on Conor McGregor.

Outside the ropes, there have been some iconic moments on the hardwood too.

In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the NBA all-time scoring record during a game at the Thomas & Mack Center. The arena was in the NBA spotlight again in 2007, when it hosted the NBA All-Star Game.

For a historic home team, look to the 1989-1990 Runnin' Rebels. UNLV's men's basketball team went undefeated at the Thomas & Mack on their way to a national championship (which did not take place in Las Vegas).

With the Golden Knights' victory Friday, the team assured fans that Vegas would see its another big moment this May.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.