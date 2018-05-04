Former volunteer football coach sentenced to 18 months in prison - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Former volunteer football coach sentenced to 18 months in prison

Posted: Updated:
Jordan Turner (Source: LVMPD) Jordan Turner (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Jordan Turner, a former volunteer football coach at Silverado High School, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for sexually motivated coercion.

Turner was arrested in 2016 based on sexual misconduct charges. The original investigation was prompted by a report of inappropriate conduct between a coach and a student.

Additionally, Turner was given five years probation and ordered to pay $938 in fees.

Turner must register as a sex offender.

A kidnapping of a minor charge was dropped.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.