Former volunteer football coach sentenced to 18 months in prison

Jordan Turner, a former volunteer football coach at Silverado High School, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for sexually motivated coercion.

Turner was arrested in 2016 based on sexual misconduct charges. The original investigation was prompted by a report of inappropriate conduct between a coach and a student.

Additionally, Turner was given five years probation and ordered to pay $938 in fees.

Turner must register as a sex offender.

A kidnapping of a minor charge was dropped.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.