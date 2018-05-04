First triple-digit temps of 2018 headed to Las Vegas Valley

This weekend, the valley could see triple digits for the first time in 2018. (FOX5)

This weekend, the valley could see triple digits for the first time in 2018. Earlier this week, snow fell in the mountains and the valley saw temperatures in the 60s!

“The weather's crazy, but at least, you know, if it's gonna be crazy, I'd rather it be this crazy instead of like snow back east all the time: six months of winter,” Las Vegas resident Donna Jobert said.

“Even though we've had a lot of changing weather this week, once it starts heating up, there's no change. It's just hot,” Las Vegas resident Audrey Carlson said.

People all around the valley were already gearing up for the heat. The Sunset Park splash pad was packed with kids Friday. Parents said it’s a way to keep the kids cool and occupied in the heat.

“Splash pads are good. I gamble, stay inside, movies,” Jobert said.

