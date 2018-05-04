School bus and RTC bus collide in east Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

School bus and RTC bus collide in east Las Vegas

A Clark County School District school bus, shown in an undated photo. (FOX5) A Clark County School District school bus, shown in an undated photo. (FOX5)
A school bus and an RTC bus crashed in east Las Vegas Friday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue at 3:03 p.m. Police said approximately two kids were on the school bus and 20 people were on the RTC bus. No injuries were reported.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

