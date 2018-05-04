School bus and RTC bus collide in east Las Vegas

A school bus and an RTC bus crashed in east Las Vegas Friday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue at 3:03 p.m. Police said approximately two kids were on the school bus and 20 people were on the RTC bus. No injuries were reported.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.