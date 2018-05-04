Woman identified in fatal crash at U.S. 95 and Ann Road

A woman was killed in a crash on the U.S. 95 and Ann Road, April 27, 2018. (Photo: NHP)

The Clark County Coroner identified a woman killed in a crash on U.S. 95 near Ann Road on April 27.

Sandra Bonafont, 56, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.

Nevada Highway Patrol said Bonafont was driving a Toyota Camry before being rear-ended by Eric Brzoza.

Brzoza was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on the U.S. 95 southbound at a high speed, north of the Ann Road overpass.

Bonafont was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada Highway Patrol said on April 29, Brzoza was arrested and booked for reckless driving resulting in death, driving on a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt.

