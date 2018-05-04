Coroner identifies man killed in rollover crash near 215 and Losee

Scene from the rollover crash one Losee Road and the IR215. (Photo: NHP)

The Clark County Coroner has identified the man killed in an accident on Tuesday morning at Losee Road and the 215.

Patrick Lee Dunning, 47, died from multiple blunt force injuries and a motor vehicle collision, according to the coroner's office.

According to Trooper Travis Smaka, of Nevada Highway Patrol, a white Chevrolet Silverado went off the road and rolled over.

Dunning was pronounced dead at the scene, Smaka said.

Smaka said Dunning was not wearing a seatbelt.

Dunning was a resident of Logandale, Nevada.

