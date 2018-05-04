Tech company to deploy 30 self-driving BMWs via Lyft in Las Vegas

A tech company announced its upcoming plans to deploy self-driving vehicles through a partnership with Lyft in Las Vegas.

Aptiv, a tech company specializing in mobility and programming, announced Wednesday that it will launch a fleet of 30 autonomous BMWs in Southern Nevada via Lyft's ride-hailing app by the end of 2018, according to a company release. Although, the cars will be accompanied by highly trained operators to collect data and analyze the vehicle's performance in all types of scenarios.

"It's hurting taxi drivers everywhere and I just don't think it's meant for us right now," Jacob Harvey, a Las Vegas taxi driver said. "Can it take orders from a person in the back seat? Is it meant to? Is it something you can trust? I certainly don't."

The driver-less vehicles were originally debuted at the Consumer Electronic Show back in January and successfully navigated through the city. Aptiv says the cars are equipped with three types of sensors; LiDAR, radar and vision, which create a 360-degree view of safety when combined with AD algorithms, sensor fusion and compute platform.

In addition, Las Vegas officials have discussed plans with the company to expand their Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD) program beyond the Strip.

An exact launch date was not released at this time.

