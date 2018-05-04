Man charged for starting fire at The Drew, causing $10 million in damages

Las Vegas Metro police and Clark County firefighters responded to a fire at The Drew March 1, 2018 (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).

A man is facing federal charges for starting a fire at a Las Vegas Strip property that was under construction.

Andrew Joseph Sanders, 26, was charged with one count of arson for setting building materials on fire at The Drew (formerly Fontainebleau), according to the Clark County Fire Department and a Nevada District Court release. Surveillance video caught Sanders starting the fires within a 3,000 square-foot ballroom and a separate ballroom location on March 1, 2018.

As Sanders attempted to leave the property after starting the fires, he fought with a responding CCFD firefighter, which delayed the crew's efforts to extinguish the blaze, a release said.

He was later arrested by Las Vegas Metro police officers. Investigators estimated that the fires caused $10 million in damages.

Sanders faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 16.

