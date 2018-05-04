CSN breaks ground for three future student union buildings - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CSN breaks ground for three future student union buildings

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A rendering of a future CSN student union building (CSN).

The College of Southern Nevada campuses are undergoing a massive construction project to provide state-of-the-art amenities for students. 

College officials announced the addition of new student union buildings at all three CSN campuses including the North Las Vegas, Henderson and West Charleston locations on May 3. The student union buildings will house amenities such as food courts, large and small meeting rooms, study space, courtyards, student government offices, advising offices and more, a release said. 

Students are more likely to stay on campus since they have a place to study, hang out with friends or just be themselves, CSN acting president Margo Martin said. 

The $80 million construction project, funded through student fees that were voted on and approved by students, is expected to be completed by fall 2019. 

Take a look at the renderings of the student union construction plan below:

