Teenage Las Vegas shooting survivors use dance to heal

Survivors of the Las Vegas shooting have been using the art of dance to heal.

“[Doctors] told me I would never dance again,” 19-year-old shooting survivor Mikenna Parry said.

On Wednesday, Parry proved doctors wrong. She along with other survivors of the mass shooting put on a performance at Liberty High School honoring the 58 lives lost.

“This is a big deal for me right now,” Parry said.

Parry was shot in the arm and stomach the night of the shooting.

"One bullet is still behind my kidney.”

Parry said she was in the hospital for a week then started her recovery process at home.

For 14-year-old Francesca Trujillo, Thursday’s show was a chance to perform. It's an opportunity she has not had since the mass shooting.

“When I was trying to escape I fell and was trampled,” Trujillo said. “I got stepped on and hurt my ankle.”

Trujillo said not being able to dance was a difficult part of the aftermath.

“Dance has always been the way I get my mind off things and it’s always been my support to help me heal,” Trujillo said.

Parry and Trujillo celebrated their survival on the stage. Parry graduated from Durango High School and Trujillo is now home-schooled after the trauma of the shooting. Both did not have a platform to perform.

“At first I just wanted to give [them] a chance to dance and we ended up doing a tribute and a slideshow and we have 58 candles that get carried down,” Liberty High School dance coach Porscha Murray said.

Murray who was also there the night of the shooting, organized the recital and invited the girls to perform.

“It’s just nice to allow people to be a part of this.”

Survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting are using the art of dance to heal. Coming up at 11:04—I’ll show you a touching performance put on by survivors. pic.twitter.com/37myV06DEc — Abby (@abbytheodros) May 4, 2018

