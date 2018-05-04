Golden Knights supporters warn fellow fans about ticket scams

As the Vegas Golden Knights' games get bigger, so does the demand for tickets; and that's something that scammers have noticed. (FOX5)

As the Vegas Golden Knights' games get bigger, so does the demand for tickets; and that's something that scammers have noticed.

Several fans said they've fallen victims to ticket scams.

"I was sick to my stomach, very sick to my stomach. I just felt stupid. You feel stupid because you are an honest person and you don't think like a scammer," one fan who didn't want to me named said.

She explained she was going to be out of town for Game 2 of Vegas' series against the Sharks. She said she sold her tickets using PayPal, waited for confirmation of the payment, then sent the tickets using Flash Seats, another app. She said everything was fine until the next day, when she got an email from PayPal calling the payment "unauthorized." She says the app then took the money back out of her account.

Other fans shared stories of sketchy sellers dropping communication after getting the money, or sellers offering to give out fake, printed out tickets. Some fans recommended meeting in person and only taking cash as payments.

The authorized re-sale site for the Golden Knights is Stubhub, which says they offer protections for buyers and sellers.

