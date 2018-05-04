Infant abducted by mother, possibly taken to Las Vegas

Police said a California woman abducted her daughter and and may have gone to Las Vegas.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Maria Camarena took 15-month-old Dana Norris on April 30. Norris's father said Camarena told him she had no intention of returning Norris to him and that she took Norris to Las Vegas, which is in violation of court orders.

Norris's father has sole custody of the girl, authorities said.

Maria Camarena was last known to be driving a blue Dodge Ram truck with an unknown license plate. Camarena was described as 5-foot-4, 139 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norris was described as 2-foot-6, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities asked anyone who has contact with Maria Camarena, or any additional information regarding the whereabouts of Camarena or Norris, to contact Sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001 or the Victor Valley Sheriff Station at (760) 552-6801 and ask for Deputy Byrne.

