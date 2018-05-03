'Suspicious pipe' prompts evacuation, street closures near Las V - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Suspicious pipe' prompts evacuation, street closures near Las Vegas Boulevard, Bonneville Avenue

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officers responded to a "suspicious pipe" in a dumpster near Bonneville Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 

Police said armor was on scene at the 500 block of South 8th Street. Evacuations were completed in the area, and streets were closed as a precaution, Metro Police said.

The City of Las Vegas said a bomb squad gave a "standard response" to investigate potential danger.

Later Thursday evening, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the scene had been cleared and the incident ended safely. 

