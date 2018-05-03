Bicyclist dies from east Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bicyclist dies from east Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the bicyclist hit in an east Las Vegas crash on April 28 has died. (FOX5) Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the bicyclist hit in an east Las Vegas crash on April 28 has died. (FOX5)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the bicyclist hit in an east Las Vegas crash on April 28 has died.

Jason Eckert, 44, biking with a 46-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, were heading north on Mountain Vista Street. Danesmin Solis-Cortea, 40, was driving west in a Dodge Intrepid on Indios Avenue at a high speed. Police said he ran a stop sign, hit Eckert, then drove into a brick wall. Eckert was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police announced that Eckert had died five days later. Solis-Cortea, of Seattle, showed signs of impairment and suffered minor injuries, according to Metro Police.

