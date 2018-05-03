'Henderson Shines' hosts annual community cleanup and recycling event

The City of Henderson will host an event to encourage residents to cleanup their homes and recycle unwanted items.

'Henderson Shines,' a free annual event, gives residents the opportunity to dispose of hazardous household materials, recycle electronics and other items, donate goods and have sensitive documents shredded, a media release said.

Residents can also dispose of oil, batteries, paint, cellular phones and electronic waste. Although, televisions and tires cannot be accepted. The Henderson Police Department will also be present to collect expired or unwanted medications except medical needles.

In addition, residents can donate gently used clothing, household items, pet food and pet supplies.

The event takes place on May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henderson Events Plaza located at 200 South Water Street.

Anyone interested in the event can find more information on the City of Henderson website or call the city's neighborhood services division at 702-267-2000.

