Las Vegas organization seeks funding for permanent Healing Garden wall

A rendering of the proposed Remembrance Wall at the Downtown Las Vegas Healing Garden (Get Outdoors Nevada).

A Las Vegas organization hopes to raise enough funds to build a permanent Remembrance Wall at the Downtown Las Vegas Healing Garden.

Get Outdoors Nevada, an organization that promotes community involvement in the state's natural environment, said they are working to raise $150,000 to replace the current wall which was originally built with wooden pallets. The walls, along with the rest of the Healing Garden, were created by the community as a place to honor the 58 lives lost in the mass shooting at the Route 91 country music festival on October 1, 2017.

The new design will be constructed with more durable materials and feature additional space for new items from the public, a release said.

Anyone interested in donating money to fund the project should visit the Get Outdoors Nevada website.

