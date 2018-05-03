Zillow names Summerlin South as most popular neighborhood in Las Vegas

Zillow named the top ten most popular neighborhoods in Las Vegas (Zillow).

A recent analysis on a popular real estate website listed the top ten most popular neighborhoods in Las Vegas.

The list was compiled using the highest number of page views per listing on Zillow.com since the beginning of 2018, a media release said. Based on the data, Summerlin South ranked as the most popular neighborhood with 2,250 page views. Home buyers can expect to find properties with a median list price of $548,495 and an average of 2,538 square feet.

Next on the list was Summerlin North followed by The Lakes, Rancho Charleston, Buffalo, Sheep Mountain, Tule Springs, UMC, Centennial Hills and Enterprise.

Summerlin South lies adjacent to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in west Las Vegas.

