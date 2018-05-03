Elderly man seriously injured, 3 dogs killed in northwest Las Vegas cooking fire

An elderly man suffered serious injuries and three pet dogs were killed after a fire broke out in a northwest Las Vegas home on Wednesday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to the blaze at 5:37 p.m in the 3200 block of Hill Valley Street, near the 215 beltway and Cheyenne Avenue. Fire investigators said heavy flames and smoke were visible on arrival and took 15 minutes to extinguish.
Crews picking up, returning to service. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/pxLkZJmk5i— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 3, 2018
According to a release, the cause of the fire was attributed to food cooking on the stove without supervision.
Officials located an elderly man at the scene whose face was covered in soot and with singed hair. He was transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Two additional residents of the home were also displaced. LVFR officials said the kitchen and living room of the home were completely gutted.
UPDATE: Fire is OUT, heavy fire damage on rear of house, one elderly occupant enroute Code 3 to UMC -Trauma for smoke inhalation, serious. Possible cooking fire. Crews picking up, several units being released #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/pZ5QIcpFmM— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 3, 2018
Damage was estimated at $150,000. Cooking fires are the leading cause of fires in Las Vegas and the leading cause of fire related injuries, a LVFR release said.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
