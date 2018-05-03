Elderly man seriously injured, 3 dogs killed in northwest Las Ve - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Elderly man seriously injured, 3 dogs killed in northwest Las Vegas cooking fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An elderly man suffered serious injuries and three pet dogs were killed after a fire broke out in a northwest Las Vegas home on Wednesday. 

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to the blaze at 5:37 p.m in the 3200 block of Hill Valley Street, near the 215 beltway and Cheyenne Avenue. Fire investigators said heavy flames and smoke were visible on arrival and took 15 minutes to extinguish. 

According to a release, the cause of the fire was attributed to food cooking on the stove without supervision. 

Officials located an elderly man at the scene whose face was covered in soot and with singed hair. He was transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

Two additional residents of the home were also displaced. LVFR officials said the kitchen and living room of the home were completely gutted. 

Damage was estimated at $150,000. Cooking fires are the leading cause of fires in Las Vegas and the leading cause of fire related injuries, a LVFR release said. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.