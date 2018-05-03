A special dinner this Sunday is a five course meal that’s never been served

Vegetables from the UNLV garden will be part of annual 555 Dinner at Vegenation (FOX5).

Five local chefs will combine their skills over the next couple days to create a dinner that will help educate those who are eating it and create more sustainable gardens for local schools.

The Create A Change Now organization will hold its annual '555 Dinner' on Sunday night at VegeNation in Henderson. The five local chefs have teamed up with one of five farmers to plan and plant for this unique meal which has never been served or plated until the event. For attendees, it is a journey through the taste buds from the appetizer and soup to the main dish and dessert. The Create A Change Now organization works to bring attention to childhood obesity.

The event was created by James Wong from The Reset Project back in 2013, marking this the fifth year anniversary to bring the community back to the dinner table to learn about food, education, and support Create A Change Now.

“Good food education enables people everywhere to develop a better, more understanding and balanced relationship with food, in turn EMPOWERING them to make responsible, healthy, sustainable food choices for life,” said James Wong, Co-founder of The Reset Project

The 555 is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 6, 2018, at VegeNation in Henderson located at 10075 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, NV. Tickets start at $85 for General Admission which includes a 5-course meal with wine pairing per course; $110 for VIP to attend the exclusive behind the scenes chef and farmer wine preview, plus reserved seats and 5-course dinner and wine pairing with each course.

