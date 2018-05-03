'Knight Line' drums up excitement for Vegas Golden Knights fans

The drumming heard at Toshiba Plaza before a home game at T-Mobile Arena belongs to the Knight Line. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

The drumming heard at Toshiba Plaza before a home game at T-Mobile Arena belongs to the Knight Line.

The group originally known as the Drumbots, have been playing around Las Vegas for a couple of years. They received the call from the Vegas Golden Knights last fall.

It was just supposed to be a one-game gig, but just like the Golden Knights, the drumline has had a lot of unexpected success.

Drummer Steven Buck said, "The season opener was like a breakthrough and they kept us on! We did 40-plus games and we're still on the roller coaster ride."

Now, fans can’t miss them. They wear special jerseys, light-up drums, and march around before games to get fans riled up.

Buck added, “We’re definitely setting the standard. People will try to copy us, but they can’t copy us.”

And the line members said they hope to keep giving that jolt all the way through the Stanley Cup Finals.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.